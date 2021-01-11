Veep: Neighboring countries Iran's most important export targets

Addressing the 24th ceremony of celebrating the top exporters on Monday, Jahangiri said that the government and the private sector must work together to pass through the difficult conditions and solve the problems.

Referring to the trend of changes in exports of goods over past three years, Jahangiri noted that the currency transfers created many obstacles so that this action has also had a great impact on Iran's trade relations with friend countries.

He reiterated that "we must not allow the situation to become difficult for the people".

Iran has positive economic growth in the industry sector, the Iranian first vice-president added.

He said that 110 million tons of goods were traded with different parts of the world in the nine months of this year.

Pointing to the US sanctions on Iranian ports, shipbuilding, and docks, Jahangiri said that 58 million tons of goods have been exported in the last nine months, indicating that exporters have managed the country's economy by supplying the required currency.

He stated that neighboring countries are the most important targets and the biggest export capital of Iran.

The government will not hesitate to provide any support to improve trade conditions, especially exports, he stressed.

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish