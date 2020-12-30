Consular Caucasus Region webinar held

The regional consular seminar was held online with the presence of Deputy Foreign Minister for Consular, Parliamentary, and Expatriates' Affairs Seyyed Kazem Sajjadi and his directors.

The most significant issues and problems, as well as various consular services to Iranians residing in Azerbaijan and other countries in the region, were discussed and exchanged in the seminar.

Ambassadors of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Caucasus Region (Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia) and Iranian consuls in Nakhchivan and Batumi were also present at the seminar.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish