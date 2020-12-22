Speaker terms neutralization of sanctions a basic goal for Iran

Touching on the recent remark of the Supreme Leader on the issue of lifting and neutralizing sanctions, Qalibaf said that Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei made a very precise and profound point, and he emphasized that "we have two discussions about neutralizing the sanctions, which is the basis for us and will even pave the way for lifting sanctions".

He termed the latest exhibition on achievements held in Iran as an objective example of the issue of sanctions neutralization, adding that it shows how to take steps in neutralizing the sanctions

In dealing with the coronavirus outbreak, the important measures have been taken from the production of masks to the human vaccine testing phase, he noted.

