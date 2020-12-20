Supreme Leader: Nurses among most respected strata in society

Supreme Leader speech is covered by TV and Radio.

He congratulated the National Nurses Day which coincides with the birth anniversary of one of the most revered ladies for Shia Muslims Hadrat Zeinab (SA) and said offered his sympathy to the families of those nurses who sacrificed their lives to serve people.

The Supreme Leader likened nurses to angels who come to help patients and, highlighting the importance of their work.

He further referred to the great work nurses are doing in containing the spread of deadly diseases at the present juncture and said their heroic work made people realize the importance and high value of their jobs.

Iran celebrates birthday anniversary of Hazrat-e Zeinab (SA)- daughter of first Imam Ali (AS), the first Imam of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) Infallible Household as National Nurse Day.

The day is on the 5th of the Islamic month of Jamadi al-Awwal, which falls on December 20 this year.

According to Islamic history, Lady Zeinab- messenger of Karbala- is a symbol of braveness as she well took care of her family after the martyrdom of her brother, Imam Hussein (AS), in Karbala.

Earlier, the Deputy Health Minister for Nursing Maryam Hazrati said that 80,856 nurses, equal to 65 percent of the nurses in the public section, are in the front-line of looking after coronavirus patients.

She said that the nurses who had a record of physical problems, had children, or had weak immune systems were included in the program to fight coronavirus.

She added that according to research, tiredness and sadness is clearly seen in the nurse community and that’s because close contacts with coronavirus patients, and not due to being away from their families for a long time, hardships of the job, or fear of the virus.

