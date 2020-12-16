Zarif criticizes MEMRI accusations

"MEMRI has sunk to a new low in taking my prejorative usage of a word to accuse me of Antisemitism I was 𝘮𝘰𝘤𝘬𝘪𝘯𝘨 the allegation that Iran seeks to "throw the Jews into the sea” and reiterating our solution is a referendum with participation of ALL: Jews, Muslims, Christians," Zarif wrote in his Twitter account on Wednesday.

Zarif made the remarks in reaction to Middle East Media Research Institute's recent tweet in which it accused him, saying: "Iranian FM Zarif: Biden’s U.S. Will Be Obligated to Rejoin JCPOA; the West Failed to Include Iran's Missiles, Regional Role in the JCPOA and Cannot Add Them Now; We Want to Resolve the Problem of Israel by Referendum, Not by Throwing the “Kikes” into the Sea."

