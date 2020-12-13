2 Qazvin university instructors among world top 2% scientists

Review of Scopus Database's citations by Stanford University researchers published in 'Plus Biology' on October 16, 2020 indicated that two prominent researchers from the university's Faculty of Industrial and Mechanical Engineering are among the top 2% of scientists in the world.

Dr. Hamed Soleimani and Dr. Behnam Vahdani, faculty members of Industries Engineering Department succeeded in gaining another honor for Qazvin Islamic Azad University by being included in the list of 2% of the world's top scientists.

Scopus is a bibliographic database containing abstracts and citations for academic journal articles.

This database includes the top 2 percent of scientists of the world from different fields on the basis of standardized citation indications.

