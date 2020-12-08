Europe's interference in implementation of law by Iran surprising: Speaker

In a meeting with Italian Ambassador in Iran Giuseppe Perrone late on Tuesday, he added that Iran and Italy have had relations for 160 years and this level of relations has led to good cooperation between them.

Highlighting Italy as an active element in the European Union, he added that Iran-Italy relations should not be influenced by US unilateral, inhuman and illegal actions.

Noting that the level of bilateral relations is not commensurate with the existing capacities, Qalibaf said that the ties should be developed more than before.

Companies and banks can maintain relationships and prevent US bullying and influence in the depth of countries' relationships, he reiterated.

While the three European countries have not reacted to the recent terrorist attack in Tehran which lead to the martyrdom of the Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, they are now saying that the Iranian government should not implement the country's official law, he said, noting that the law is not in fact a withdrawal from JCPOA, but within the framework of the deal and in accordance with Articles 36 and 37, which allows the other party to reduce its obligations if other countries have not fulfilled their part.

Giuseppe Perrone, for his part, hailed bilateral relations, saying that Italy is determined to increase trade with Iran and it is interested in growing relations.

Referring to the US presidential elections, he said that with coming to power of the new administration in the country, there will be a better opportunity for countries to work together than that in the past.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish