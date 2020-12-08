President: Iran’s economy on way to stability, growth

In a meeting of the Economic Coordination Headquarters on Tuesday, President Rouhani said the investment made in the development of Iran’s infrastructures has enabled the economy to endure severe shocks of the sanctions.

Notwithstanding the unprecedented pressure of the sanctions and the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, the economic signs in summer have indicated promising signals in Iran, he added.

He noted that Iran’s economy is on the verge of a return to stability and growth after two difficult years.

President Rouhani said that unfortunately, the coronavirus outbreak has caused the country's economic success to become conspicuous, noting that the country needs unity and integration in the current sensitive circumstances.

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish