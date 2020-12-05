Iran becomes member of ARIN-WCA strategic committee

During the meeting of representatives of ARIN-WCA member states which was held on November 17-19, Iran for the first time became member of strategic committee of the Asset Recovery Inter-Agency Network in West and Central Asia.

According to UNODC website, Asset Recovery Inter-Agency Networks (ARINs) are a powerful instrument in this context, as they facilitate effective criminal asset identification and recovery through a cooperative approach, but also because ARINs serve as a catalyst at national level encouraging virtuous practices such as the establishment of national asset recovery offices, asset forfeiture funds or the development of practices and systems of asset recovery (e.g. civil forfeiture).

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish