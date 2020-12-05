Iranian animation; the best movie of Polish film Fest

‘The 11th Step’ by Maryam Kashkoulinia won the best prize at the Children section of the event, which was held online on November 23-28.

This animation grabbed the Best Film Award at the 17th edition of the Sedicicorto Film Festival in Italy too on Oct 14, 2020.

The animation has been screened in several international events, including the Supertoon International Animation Festival in Croatia and the Annecy International Animated Film Festival in France. It was also screened at the 28th Zagreb Animafest from September 28-October 3, 2020.

‘The Eleventh Step’ focuses on the themes of freedom and captivity; and it indirectly persuades children to try more.

