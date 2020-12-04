Zarif urges Germany to "stop despicable COVID19 apartheid"

"Here's what @HeikoMaas & E3 must do before speaking abt what Iran should do: Stop despicable #CovidApartheid Honor your obligations under UNSCR2231 & stop violating JCPOA End YOUR malign behavior in OUR region: $100B arms sales to Persian Gulf & blind support for Israel terror," Zarif wrote in his Twitter account on Friday.

Zarif made the remarks in reaction to a report by the Turkish media 'TRT World' that quoted Israeli media saying Germany has promised to recognize the Zionist regime as a European country in a bid to include Israel but exclude Palestine from the EU’s coronavirus vaccination deal that is being made with large pharmaceutical companies.

"The pledge was made by German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and Health Minister Jens Spahn to Israel’s Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi as a continuation of the country’s “special relationship” because of the Holocaust," Turkish media added.

Earlier, Zarif reacted to West claims regarding Iran missile program, saying : "Look at the issue of weapon, last year the West sold to the Persian Gulf more weapons than it sold to any other part of the world."

"The issue of missile and the issue of regional security were deliberately put aside by all sides not because they gave a concession to Iran but because the other sides were not prepared to end their malign behavior is this area," he added.

