Quchan University of Technology on list of top global scientists

Vice-chancellor of the university for educational and research affairs Ali Ayati told IRNA that results of the study focusing on the world's top scientists and citing standards by a Stanford University research team, was recently published in PLOS BIOLOGY.

In this report, 433 scientists from Iran are among the top 2 percent of the world's scientists, including the names of professors Dr. Hassan Karimi Mellah and Dr. Bahram Farhadinia from Quchan University of Technology, he said.

The ranking is based on the research data of 100,000 scientists, divided into long-term period (until the end of 2019) and short-term period (2019 only), Ayati said.

Quchan city with a population of 180,000 is located 137 km northwest of Mashhad.

