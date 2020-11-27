Perpetrators of hypocritical move to assassinate Fakhrizadeh to receive crushing response

Expressing condolences on the martyrdom of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, a prominent scientist and high-ranking researcher in the defense sector, he emphasized that all the agents behind the assassination will soon be identified and receive a harsh response from the Iranian nation.

The assassination of a prominent scientist and high-ranking researcher in the defense sector, Martyr Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, by the arrogant mercenaries of global arrogance and usurper Zionist regime, once again exposed the concern and anger of the vindictive and frustrated enemies of the Iranian nation towards the country's military and defense progress, Vaezi said.

8072**2050

