Nov 28, 2020, 1:11 AM
Journalist ID: 2377
News Code: 84126105
0 Persons

Tags

Perpetrators of hypocritical move to assassinate Fakhrizadeh to receive crushing response

Perpetrators of hypocritical move to assassinate Fakhrizadeh to receive crushing response

Tehran, Nov 28, IRNA -- Head of Iran's Presidential Office Mahmoud Vaezi said in a condolence message late on Friday that undoubtedly, all the agents behind the hypocritical move will soon be identified and severely punished.

Expressing condolences on the martyrdom of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, a prominent scientist and high-ranking researcher in the defense sector, he emphasized that all the agents behind the assassination will soon be identified and receive a harsh response from the Iranian nation.

The assassination of a prominent scientist and high-ranking researcher in the defense sector, Martyr Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, by the arrogant mercenaries of global arrogance and usurper Zionist regime, once again exposed the concern and anger of the vindictive and frustrated enemies of the Iranian nation towards the country's military and defense progress, Vaezi said.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
1 + 1 =