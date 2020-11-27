Zarif slams assassination of Iranian scientist

In his statement, Zarif seriously denounced the terrorist and blind act to assassinate Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

Zarif condoled with Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, Iranian nation, Defense Ministry officials and the bereaved family of Fakhrizadeh over sad occasion.

Fakhrizadeh was assassinated by terrorists in a terrorist attack near Tehran on Friday.

During the conflict, the security team protecting Iranian scientists were also injured and transferred to hospital.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish