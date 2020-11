Safar Shasfand told IRNA on Friday that some $30 million of commodities were imported into Iran via Aras Free Zone during the six-month period, while $240 million of commodities were exported from the country.

Azerbaijan Republic, Turkey, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Afghanistan, the UAE, Armenia, Czech Republic, and Uzbekistan were the main destinations for Iranian commodities during the mentioned period, the official said.

