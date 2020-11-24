Tehran to host 14th Intl' documentary film Fest in mid-December

According to the website of this international film festival, the Documentary and Experimental Film Center (DEFC) organizes the Annual Iran International Documentary Film Festival (Cinema Verite).

The festival showcases the very best of the documentary world in an attempt to bridge the gap between reality and truth.

The festival has several sections, including National, International, and Martyr Avini Prize, Entrepreneurship Documentary Competition, Coronavirus Special Section, Side Sections and commemorations.

Meantime, several expert workshops, master talks as well as master classes will be held in this international cinematic event.

The national competition section comprises the short, mid-length and feature-length documentaries and the international section of this edition will be held in non-competition format due to the spread of coronavirus.

The international section of the festival also enjoys numerous non-competition sections such Special Displays, Mirror of a Festival, Portrait, Perspective of One Country Documentary Cinema, Chile Documentary Cinema, Masters of 2020 as well as 13 Editions & 13 Films.

Due to the spread of Corona virus, this edition of the festival will be held in online format via utilizing the national platform in the country.

Interested parties for more information can see: www.irandocfest.ir

6125**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish