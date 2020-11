According to the Iranian seismological site, the tremor occurred at 18:11 hours local time.

The epicenter of the tremor was registered 16 kilometers deep underground in the city of Eshkanan.

There have yet been no reports of any damage to property or loss of life.

Eshkanan is a city and capital of Eshkanan District, in Lamerd County, Fars Province, Iran.

