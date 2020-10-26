Era of unilateralism over: Iran's oil minister

"Imposition of sanctions on me and my colleagues is a passive reaction to the failure of Washington's policy of reducing [Iran's] crude oil exports to zero," he tweeted late on Monday in reaction to imposition sanctions against him by the US.

The era of unilateralism is over in the world. Iran's oil industry will not be hamstrung, he reiterated.

"I have no assets outside of Iran to be subject to the sanctions. I would sacrifice my life, belongings and reputation for Iran," he said.

