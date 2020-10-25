Iranian passengers resume traveling to Iraqi Kurdistan

Farid Haq-Panah told IRNA late on Sunday that according to the border affairs director of the other side and based on guidelines of Ministry of Regional Affairs of Iraqi Kurdistan, Iranians can enter it with an official passport (with at least six months validity date) through the three official borders of Bashmaq in Marivan, Haji Imran in Piranshahr and Parviz Khan in Qasr-e Shirin.

Upon arrival, they are tested for the Covid-19 at the Iraqi Health Unit, and if the result is negative, they are allowed to enter the region, he said.

Passengers leaving the border, especially Iraqis, are advised to pay attention to the type and amount of goods they carry, because according to the instructions received, customs officers stationed in the passenger hall will prevent exit of basic goods including flour, bread, rice, oil, sugar, meat (red and white) even in small amounts.

