Iran not to tolerate aggression near borders: Armed Forces spox

Referring to the military clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia and not observing the international rules which have resulted in some mortar shells fired into the territorial areas of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Brigadier General Shekarchi said that Iran will not tolerate any aggression and threats at its frontiers.

He noted that “the security of the border regions and the people of Iran is our red line, and in this regard, we remind both countries to be careful of the incendiary and mischievousness of foreigners”.

Pointing to resolving the mutual problems through peaceful talks, he warned the warring parties that do not endanger the territorial boundaries of the Islamic Republic of Iran by carelessness in military operations.

"Observing the good neighborliness and patience of Iran with two countries should not be abused, so we warn that we will deal with any kind of aggression and threats,” he reiterated.

Nagorno-Karabakh has been a bone of contention between the two countries over the past decades.

In 1994, following four years of military conflict between the two countries, some European and regional governments stepped in to end the territorial dispute between Baku and Yerevan, and a ceasefire was finally established through the mediation of the Minsk Group of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE). But international efforts to resolve the conflict peacefully have so far been unsuccessful.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish