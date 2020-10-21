Iran, Iraq hold talks on implementation of agreements

The meeting, which focused on border issues, dredging of Arvandroud in southwestern Iran and railroad cooperation, was co-chaired by Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for International and Legal Affairs Mohsen Baharvand and Iraq's senior Undersecretary of Ministry of Foreign Affairs Abdul Karim Hashim.

The meeting was held in Tehran in line with following up implementation of agreement signed between the two countries about two years ago.

Iran and Iraq have long joint border crossings in southwest and western Iran.

