End of arms embargo next week, big success for Iran: Vaezi

It will be a great success achieved by Iran in battle with the United States, Vaezi told reporters after the cabinet session held in Tehran this morning.

In September, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that the US President Donald Trump's efforts to hinder the removal of the arms embargo on Iran in October 2020 will bear no results as the resolution proposed to the UN Security Council by the US administration seeking an extension of the arms embargo on Iran was almost unanimously rejected by the member states.

Speaking about the recent travel of the Iranian foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to China, Vaezi said the visit was so fruitful as the two sides attach importance to regional developments.

Also about increase in price of products in Iran, Vaezi said the country is facing difficult conditions; on one hand, sanctions, and on the other hand, coronavirus pandemic have created problems for the country and the people.

Meanwhile, the government makes all-out effort to remove the problems, he stressed.

Elsewhere, he talked of the recent visit of Governor of Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Abdolnasser Hemmati to Iraq, and said it was a good travel as the two reviewed economic questions.

In Baghdad, good agreement achieved on unblocking Iranian foreign assets, Vaezi added.

Turning to the issue of conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia over Nagorno-Karabakh, the official said Iran believes that conflicts and crises should be solved through dialogue not through military solutions.

He further said Tehran welcomes Moscow's initiative to settle ceasefire in the disputed area.

Iran policy always pursues respect for countries' territorial integrity based on borders recognized internationally, he concluded.

The dispute over Nagorno-Karabakh started in 1988 and led to military conflict in 1992.

Two days ago, Armenian and Azeri foreign ministers through Russia's mediation agreed on a ceasefire but the continuation of conflicts suggests the agreement is fragile.

1483**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish