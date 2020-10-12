Iran critical of UK for further delay in payment of arrears

He said that Mohammad Javad Zarif contacted his British counterpart to seek disbursement of the arrears.

Khatibzadeh said that the two foreign ministers also exchanged views about Nazanin Zaghari’s case.

Addressing the Monday press conference, Khatibzadeh said that Iran’s Judiciary is independent and Zaghari is passing her prison term based on court ruling.

Asked about the statement made by some republican senators for removing Iran’s name from SWIFT, he said, "You will hear such issues until the US elections."

Extremists think about Trump Administration as an opportunity but it is a fact that US has become more isolated during Trump’s term in office.

What they think of tactical opportunity is a strategic failure for US in foreign policy.

Commenting on Astana peace talks on Syria, Khatibzadeh said foreign ministries of three countries are in touch and the troika contact group is trying to follow up the peace talks by the end of October focusing on Eastern Euphrates, Idlib and Syria Constitution.

He also pointed to Iran’s plan to help resolve Karabakh crisis, saying we welcome truce in Karabakh but we regret violation of ceasefire by both sides.

Iran condemns bombarding residential areas and infrastructures and killing civilians.

We invite both sides to exercise self-restraint and believe that political talks, respecting territorial integrity and withdrawal from occupied areas will help establish sustainable peace.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Iranian diplomat commented on reconciliation meeting of Palestinian groups and the possibility of holding its next round in Tehran, saying it would be the most logical method.

We will take advantage of all capacities for materializing such negotiations.

Regarding Iran’s response to possibility of lifting arms embargo, Khatibzadeh said anti-Iran groups in Washington spare no efforts to wage psychological war against Iranian nation.

Iran has proved that it will solve the issue by patience, calculation and accuracy.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he criticized Kiev Government for not extending Iranian students’ residence in Ukraine, saying Iranian diplomats and Iran consulate in Kiev are following the issue seriously.

Pointing to US officials’ offer to help Iran in fighting COVID19, he said we do not expect anyone to do favor for Iranians.

We have repeatedly mentioned that Europe has taken a false approach and it was not able to comply with its commitments to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

He made clear that the US’ internal affairs and election are nothing to do with Iran.

He said that Iran had targeted Ain al-Asad airbase based on calculations, saying anyone who enters our territory with any intention will be slapped.

He warned the US for strategic mistake in understanding Iran and said that any action based on misunderstanding will be a nightmare for the US.

Commenting on Iran oil sale to China based on Tehran-Beijing strategic document, Khatibzadeh said the document does not deal with ordinary affairs but it is a roadmap.

US did not dream that its hostile attempts against Iran regarding oil sales would be failed.

In response to a question on phone conversation of Zarif and his British counterpart, he said both sides discussed regional and bilateral issues.

Khatibzadeh derided the US court ruling that Iran was sentenced to pay $ 1.46 billion reparation to the family of the US missing citizen Robert Levinson, saying US Department of State has openly announced that Levinson had left Iran.

