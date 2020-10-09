Iranian ambassador describes US fresh sanctions against Tehran as “crime against humanity”

The Iranian ambassador wrote on his personal Instagram page that the US administration added 18 Iranian banking and financial institutions to its sanctions list to prove to “the most radical lobby of violence and hatred” that it pursued, until the last moment of government, the policy of intensifying economic war on Iran with all its might.

This US measure clearly shows that their repeated claims for facilitating medical assistance to Iran for the fight against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are just a bunch of lies, Baeidinejad said.

He said that the US administration has even sacrificed the interests of its own people for the wrong policies it is pursuing.

The US Department of treasury on Thursday announced new sanctions on 18 Iranian financial and banking institutions which is aimed to bring the Iranian people to their knees as Washington has imposed the toughest sanctions on Tehran over the past three years.

