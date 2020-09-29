Iran condemns external interferences as damaging for human rights

Addressing the 45th session of the Human Rights Council, he blasted the statement launched against Iran on Friday morning by Germany, saying that the allegations raised in those statements are not corroborated by hard evidence or facts on the ground.

Full text of the Iranian envoy's remarks as follows:

"Madam Vice-President,

I deliver this statement in response to the statement launched against Iran on Friday morning by Germany--allegedly on behalf of a number of countries that are tellingly anonymous by far--as repeated further by a few European delegations.

The allegations raised in those statements are not corroborated by hard evidence or facts on the ground. They are mainly based on faulty generalization of twisted or incomplete information about certain individual cases. Human rights, civil, political, economic, social and cultural, are all interdependent, indivisible and interrelated. It has long been proven that external interferences are inherently antithetical to, and damaging for, the promotion of each and every one of these rights.

The Islamic Republic of Iran’s determination for constant improvement of human rights in all its aspects is unwavering despite all the odds including systemic stigmatization as well as unlawful vindictive sanctions and belligerent bullying and pressure by the United States against my country.

Madam Vice-President,

The challenges we’re facing in addressing the impact of COVID-19 pandemic are twofold due to inhuman unilateral coercive measures that are wickedly levied against Iran and are grossly violating the basic rights of my fellow Iranians to health and to life, including by blocking Iran’s access to medicine and medical devices. The US criminal sanctions are truly the main cause of gross and widespread violations of human rights in the targeted nations and must be recognized as such. Those few States that instigated the initiative of making joint statement against Iran consciously chose to ignore this grave injustice and blatant wrongful act, knowing that they as well share responsibility for the consequences of the US lawless and criminal behavior due to their failure to honor their own commitments vis-à-vis Iran and because of their appeasement approach toward the US illegality. They shall be reminded that ‘complacency and complicity go hand in hand'.

Madam Vice-President,

Iran is well aware of the substantial importance of constructive engagement with all responsible stakeholders that appreciate the value of interactive dialogue, and do not regard human rights as a bargaining chip to appease their friends and antagonize those who perceive as their adversaries.

We continue our respectful and mutually beneficial dialogue with the interested parties on promotion and protection of human rights and dignity.

Our engagement with the UN human rights mechanisms including the Office of the High Commissioner is long standing and productive.

Madam Vice-President,

The Judiciary in the Islamic Republic of Iran is independent and committed to due process in accordance with the applicable laws and regulations as well as Iran’s obligations under relevant international instruments we have accepted. No State or groups of States are entitled to impose their way of thinking or their legal systems on others. The domestic legal systems of countries are informed on the basis of the specificities of each society as well as relevant norms, rules and principles shared among nations, and should be respected as manifestation of their sovereignty.

I thank you, Madam Vice-President."

