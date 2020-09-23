Uganda calls for developing scientific, economic ties with Iran

Kadaga made the remarks in a meeting with Iranian Ambassador to Uganda Morteza Mortazavi.

She referred to good parliamentary relations in bilateral and international fields and also their mutual support in various events like the OIC, saying relations are based on long-terms interests.

She pointed to her visit to Iranian universities, saying these opportunities should be used.

Kadaga lauded Iranian art and called for continuation of supports namely by passing regulations to facilitate cooperation and by encouraging investment and removing double taxation.

Meanwhile, Mortazavi praised the efforts made by Ugandan speaker in line with reinforcing relations and called for continuation these supports

He noted that the draft of the law to support mutual investment between two countries have been communicated.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish