Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Sept 14

IRAN DAILY

- Enemy failed in all political, legal plots against Iran: Rouhani

President Hassan Rouhani said Sunday the enemy has failed to achieve its objectives against the Islamic Republic in all political and legal fields, citing the abortive US push to reimpose UN sanctions as an example.

“Although the enemy has been able to create obstacles for us in the economic field, it has failed regarding political and legal issues. It has faced at least three major historical defeats in recent months,” Rouhani said in a virtual address marking the beginning of the new academic year.

- Iran should expand petrochemical exports to tackle future market challenges: Expert

Iran must gradually shift from exporting crude oil to selling petroleum products and petrochemicals, as it invests in expanding its oil and gas production capacities to handle the future market challenges, said an expert.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Iran Daily on the occasion of OPEC’s 60th anniversary (September 14), Mehdi Asali, a former director for OPEC affairs at the Iranian Oil Ministry, added that increasing production of high-quality petroleum products and petrochemicals is another favorable measure which is quite possible to implement.

He also commented on OPEC’s market influence and role, future challenges and formation of OPEC-plus.

- Salehi: Iran has fully implemented fourth step of reducing JCPOA commitments

Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Salehi said on Sunday that Iran has completely implemented the fourth step of reducing its nuclear deal commitments, a move made by Tehran to respond to Washington’s violations of the 2015 agreement.

The fourth step has been fully implemented, and accordingly, 1,044 centrifuges are enriching uranium at the Fordo nuclear site, Salehi said while addressing Iranian lawmakers in Parliament on Sunday.

KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Salehi: 1,044 Centrifuges Operating at Fordow

Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Salehi said Sunday 1,044 centrifuges are currently operating at Fordow uranium enrichment site. The operation shows Iran has taken in full the fourth step it had promised to reduce its commitments under a landmark nuclear deal officially known as the JCPOA, he added.

"The fourth step to reduce JCPOA commitments by Iran has been taken in full as a result of which, 1,044 centrifuges are now doing the enrichment work at Fordow site,” Salehi said.

- Iran’s Women Karate Team Set to Win Three Olympic Quotas: Coach

The coach of Iran’s women’s karate team Samaneh Khoshqadam has said that the team plans to win three places in the Tokyo Olympics.

In a meeting to be held with the federation officials, the national team preparation camp will be discussed, said Samaneh Khoshqadam.

Regarding Hamideh Abbas-Ali’s conditions and her second trip to Germany, Khoshqadam said the screw planted in her knee in her previous operation needs to be removed.

- Call for Popular Resistance in Bahrain

Bahrain’s opposition has called on the country’s people to resist a move to normalize relations with the occupying regime of Israel.

Both religious and political figures in the kingdom released statements on Sunday rejecting a deal that is expected to be signed alongside the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the White House on Tuesday, with the Persian Gulf nations formalizing their relations with the Zionist regime.

TEHRAN TIMES

- Iran ranks 26 for share of hi-tech industries in national production

Iran is placed 26th worldwide for the share of its hi-tech industries in the national production, surpassing the regional countries such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Turkey, according to the Global Innovation Index (GII) 2020 report.

Every year, the Global Innovation Index ranks the innovation performance of more than 130 economies around the world. The GII 2020 with a theme of “Who Will Finance Innovation?” discusses how the state of innovation finance is changing rapidly. This chapter reveals and analyzes the annual GII innovation rankings—by top-performing economies, regions, and innovation components.

According to this report, Iran is ranked second among 10 countries in the Central and South Asian region.

-- Tehran to host online meeting on tourism capacities of Islamic revolution, Sacred Defense

An online meeting on the tourism capacities of the Islamic revolution and the Iran–Iraq war, known as the Sacred Defense, will be held in Tehran on Thursday on the occasion of the Sacred Defense Week.

As Tehran is home to the Sacred Defense Museum, the Peace Museum, and the Sacred Defense Cinema Town, it could be promoted as a tourist destination for those who are interested in such issues, provincial tourism chief Ali Rafiei said on Sunday.

- Iran should jump-start COVID-hit tourism under health protocols: VP

First Vice-President Es’haq Jahangiri on Saturday tasked the tourism ministry with implementing strategic plans to help jump-start the country’s travel sector ravaged by the coronavirus over the past couple of months.

Today, almost all businesses have been activated in compliance with health protocols, which have been defined by national headquarters for fighting the spread of the coronavirus, Jahangiri said.

