Rouhani: Niger will surely oppose US unilateralism in UNSC

"I am sure that an independent and professional Niger will prevent misuing the UN Security Council for US unilateralism," President Rouhani said in his phone talk with Niger's president.

President Rouhani voiced his pleasure in Niger's manner of confronting the spread of coronavirus, and said that the Islamic Republic of Iran has also had successful efforts in controlling the spread of coronavirus and "we are ready to share out experiences with the friendly and Muslim country of Niger.

The Iranian president thanked Niger for its continuous supports for the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and the UN Security Council's Resolution 2231, and said, "Many of today's global problems are rooted in the misue of some countries from the international bodies. I am very happ that Iran and Niger have common view that the international relations should be based on justice, righteousness and nobel human values which are based on independence, solidarity and dignity."

President Rouhani pointed to four decades of friendly relations between Tehran and Niami, and said that the two countries have had good cooperation in the field of mining exploration, health, treatment and agriculture and "I hope we could make use of all capacities to expand relations."

The Iranian president also said that Iran is ready to share its experiences with Niger in the field of confronting terrorism.

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

2050**2050