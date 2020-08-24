Iran's gas export capacity hits 80 million cu. m per day: Minister

Zanganeh made the remarks in the inaugural ceremony of three plans for the sixth and ninth gas transmission lines, 5 compressor stations, Bushehr petrochemical and the west of Karoun and accessories.

He went on to say that Iran's oil industry, despite the strongest pressure and foreign sanctions, was not only successful in operation but also carried out development plans.

In the ceremony, Zangeneh said that during the National Government week this year, oil and gas industry plans to be inaugurated would hit €4.7 billion.

"The investment fund for the construction of Iran's sixth and ninth gas transmission lines has been €3 billion, the volume of investments in petrochemicals at Bushehr would hit €1.3 billion and at the west of Karoun power plant is estimated to be €320 million and all of these projects will be inaugurated today.

"There is a long-distance between the main gas production centres in the south with consumption intentions in the centre and the east, and the west and the north, so we need a 12 - inch pipeline and pressure - strengthening stations, which will be needed for each cost line between $1.5 million to $2.5 million, each station also needs €75 million.

When we want to move 600 million cubic meters of gas from Asaluyeh - Southern Iran - to other parts of the country, "we need more than six pipelines and dozens of pressure" - strengthening stations, said Zanganeh.

The investments in these projects are €3.1 billion, of which €1.1 billion have been carried out by the private sector.

The pipeline will sustain gas exports as far as 80 million cubic metres of gas exports are now available, Iranian Petroleum Minister said.

6125**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish