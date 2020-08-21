Zarif: Trump administration will be isolated, disgraced in world once again

He wrote on his Instagram account on Friday that last night, Pompeo (US Secretary of State) in his delusion activated the mechanism of returning the terminated UN Security Council resolutions, but at the same time, Iran, along with Russia, China, the European Union, Germany, France and Britain, in separate letters, introduced the Trump administration as illegal, ineffective and null and void.

"The history of the Security Council does not recall such a situation," he said, noting, "It is likely that some other members of the Security Council will take a similar stance today, and the Trump administration will once again be isolated and disgraced on the world stage."

In a letter to the chairman of the UN Security Council on Thursday, Zarif blasted the US' illegal attempts to snapback sanctions on Iran, reiterating that the US has no right to reapply provisions of terminated resolutions.

