Iran envoy urges UK to apologize Iranians for infringement of Iran's nat'l sovereignty

"The UK's role-along with US-in the coup d’etat overthrowing Iran’s elected government 67 years ago today, is indisputable," Hamid Baeidinejad wrote on his Twitter account on Tuesday.

"The UK has never offered a formal apology to the people of Iran for its act of violent infringement against Iranian national sovereignty. Why? It’s high time," he added.

The coup staged by the US in Iran on August 19, 1953, is a prominent example of West's interference. Though the coup looked successful at first, its achievement was ruined with the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979 when the Iranian people won their national sovereignty and became a totally independent country.

Earlier, Iranian President's Chief of Staff Mahmoud Vaezi said that the US-led 1953 coup in Iran was neither the first nor the last instance of its meddling in Iran's affairs and stressed that Iranians consider the coup as the manifestation of Washington's villainy and irresponsible interferences.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish