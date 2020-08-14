Zarif: Tel Aviv, UAE treacherous move not to affect resistance

Zarif who is currently in Beirut made the remarks in a telephone talk with Ziad al-Nakhala, secretary-general of Palestinian Islamic Jihad resistance movement, late on Friday.

Deploring Abu Dhabi and Zionist regime's agreement as worrying, Zarif condemned it, saying that the treacherous move will never impact resistance of the Palestinian people and resistance movement.

Al-Nakhala, for his part, appreciated Iran's permanent support to the ideals of Palestine, saying that the vicious act will not affect the resistance of the Palestinian people.

Zarif arrived in Beirut for talks with the Lebanese officials following a massive explosion in the capital.

Earlier, he held talks with Lebanese President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister Hassan Diab, Speaker of the Parliament of Lebanon Nabih Berri and Foreign Minister Charbel Wehbe.

In a meeting with Aoun late on Friday, he expressed hope for maintaining stability in Lebanon by cooperation of all political parties

He offered sympathy and solidarity with Lebanese president and people over recent explosion in Beirut port.

8072**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish