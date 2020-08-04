Goure-Jask pipeline invaluable geopolitical project

Launching the process of the pipeline that was kicked off in the early summer is aimed to transfer crude oil from Goure to Jask.

The project will create unique opportunities for Iran's economic-political and strategic capability in the region and trade development alongside the advantages it has for the residents of Hormuzgan and neighboring provinces.

One of the most significant aspects of the project is easy access to the high seas and oceans, as well as international waters, which is much more attractive merit for foreign customers and for companies that work in the field of trade and transportation of goods.

Also, it will pave the way for Iran to have access to the huge markets of India and China.

The important project could lead to the introduction of commercial and economic capacities of Jask and Makran regions to the domestic and foreign investors.

The 42-inch Goure-Jask pipeline with a length of about 1,000 kilometers is equipped with 5 pumping stations and 2 sphering stops and is accompanied by 11 electricity posts and a 180-kilometer power transmission line.

The pipeline, constructed wholly by Iranian experts, is a sign of domestic resistance to sanctions.

