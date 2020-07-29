Jul 29, 2020, 8:03 PM
Iran medical aid handed over to Afghanistan Ministry of Health

Kabul, July 29, IRNA - Shipments of medical assistance of the Islamic Republic of Iran valued at 75,000 euros have been delivered to Afghanistan's deputy health minister on Wednesday.

Iranian Ambassador to Kabul Bahador Aminian handed over shipments of medical assistance of Iran to Afghanistan's Ministry of Health.

Afghan officials appreciated Iran for its assistance to fight the outbreak of coronavirus.

This cargo includes four types of diagnostic kits, ventilator devices, thermometers, pulse oximetry devices, N95 masks, and disinfectants weighing 1.1 tons.

The aircraft of Iran's aid included face masks, disinfectants, and gloves, as well as hospital supplies, donated by the people and the private sector of Iran to the people of Afghanistan on May 26, 2020.

Previously, Iran helped the Afghan government in detecting 2,000 coronavirus kits.

