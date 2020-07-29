Iran medical aid handed over to Afghanistan Ministry of Health

Iranian Ambassador to Kabul Bahador Aminian handed over shipments of medical assistance of Iran to Afghanistan's Ministry of Health.

Afghan officials appreciated Iran for its assistance to fight the outbreak of coronavirus.

This cargo includes four types of diagnostic kits, ventilator devices, thermometers, pulse oximetry devices, N95 masks, and disinfectants weighing 1.1 tons.

The aircraft of Iran's aid included face masks, disinfectants, and gloves, as well as hospital supplies, donated by the people and the private sector of Iran to the people of Afghanistan on May 26, 2020.

Previously, Iran helped the Afghan government in detecting 2,000 coronavirus kits.

