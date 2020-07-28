Jul 28, 2020, 6:00 PM
Iran’s weapons development based on enemy's weaknesses, strengths: IRGC cmdr

Tehran, July 28, IRNA – Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami said on Tuesday that the development of Iran's armament matches the threat and recognition of the enemy's weaknesses and strengths.

The drills carried out by the IRGC are aimed at ensuring the Iranian nation's interests, he noted.

Iran’s policies are defensive, he stated, noting that the country will not attack any state, but it is quite aggressive in tactics and operations.

Iran’s defensive doctrine is based on the domestic equipment production, he said, adding that in any drill, the country has updated the quality of equipment.

The top commander went on to say that the new equipment is tested and used in action.

