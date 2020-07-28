Jul 28, 2020, 3:07 PM
Long-range ballistic missiles used in Prophet Mohammad 14 drills

Tehran, July 28, IRNA – Spokesman for Prophet Mohammad 14 drills Brigadier General Abbas Nilforoushan said ballistic and cruise missile defense operations have been conducted and some surprising weapons and equipment like long-range ballistic missiles were used during the military exercise.

Nilforoushan said the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) has conducted the drills in line with promoting combat readiness.

The operational phase of the drills started in Hormuzgan, west of Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf.

The IRGC navy and aerospace forces took part in the drills simultaneously on the ground, at the sea, and in the air.

He noted that the drills were also aimed at safeguarding air and sea lines, continuing supports, and readiness for every scenario.

