Persian language to be taught in South Africa

First virtual Persian teaching course started running in South Africa with participation of 40 students, according to Saadi Foundation public relations office.

Zahra Ameri, expert at Saadi Foundation international department, is the teacher of Persian teaching course in South Africa.

Established a decade ago, Saadi Foundation is aimed at promoting Persian language abroad and maintain coherence in the related activities.

Along with training teachers and publishing different books essential for learning Persian language, Saadi Foundation annually organizes teaching courses and plans for teaching Persian language to those who are interested in across the world.

1483**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish