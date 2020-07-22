Jul 22, 2020, 5:25 PM
Iran’s export of agro products up by 30%

Tehran, July 22, IRNA – Iran’s export of agricultural products increased by 30 percent in the first 4 months of the current Iranian year (March 20, 2020-July 20, 2020) compared to last year's corresponding period, an official said on Wednesday.

Mehrdad Jamal Arvanaghi said that during the period 2.706 million tons of goods worth $1.69 billion were exported, while in the same period last year 2.074 million tons of goods worth $1.58 billion were exported.

The pistachio, tomatoes, watermelon, apple, tomato paste, pistachio kernels, chocolates, biscuits, and potatoes, as well as cheese, are the main items of the agricultural goods that were exported, he noted.

The products have been exported to Iraq, China, Afghanistan, Russia, and the United Arab Emirates, he further noted.

