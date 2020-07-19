Iran's FM, Iraq's Ammar Hakim discuss various topics

The two sides discussed the situation of Iraq and the predicaments of the country in various fields, including the economic crisis, reducing oil revenues, and coronavirus disease.

Discussing the political situation and the developments in the region were other topics of discussion between Zarif and Hakim.

Ammar al-Hakim said in the meeting that Iraq greets the improvement of relations with Iran in various fields.

He noted that "we support al-Kazemi government policy to solve the problems and crisis in Iraq".

He further noted that "we support the policy of new Iraqi government to develop relations with different countries, including its neighbors."

