Araghchi, Abdullah discuss regional convergence

During the meeting in Sepidar Palace in Kabul, voiced the Islamic Republic of Iran's support for efforts to restore peace to Afghanistan while reiterating the need for regional convergence and economic development.

During the meeting, Abdullah, for his part, thanked the continued supports by the Islamic Republic of Iran and briefed Araghchi on the latest efforts for achieving peace and the resumption of peace talks.

Araghchi also thanked Head of Afghanistan's High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR) and assured him of the Islamic Republic of Iran's continued support for Afghanistan, Iran's support for peace efforts under the leadership of Afghanistan's High Council for National Reconciliation.

During the meeting, the two sides also termed the establishment of peace and security in Afghanistan as beneficial to regional and global peace and stability, as well as a step towards regional convergence, economic growth, and fighting terrorism and drug trafficking.

