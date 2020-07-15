President says Iran vigilantly indicated US is lawbreaker

Iran thwarted the US attempt to prove that Iran is guilty for making the July 2015 nuclear deal, President Rouhani said at the cabinet session this morning.

The president made the remarks on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of signing a nuclear agreement on July 14, 2015, between Iran and the six world powers- US, UK, France, Russia, China and Germany.

Of course, US is no longer a participant in the deal as it withdrew from it unilaterally on May 8, 2018.

