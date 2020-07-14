Jul 15, 2020, 12:39 AM
Iran ready to help reduce tension between Azerbaijan, Armenia

Tehran, July 15, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in separate telephone conversations with his Armenian and Azeri counterparts late on Tuesday voiced his country's readiness for easing tensions between the two countries.

Following recent clashes between Azeri and Armenian forces, Zarif in separate telephone talks with his counterparts recommended them to exercise self-restraint and start talks to settle issues peacefully.

He voiced Iran's preparedness to help end the tensions.

The armed forces of Azerbaijan Republic and Armenia have recently clashed again, killing and wounding several soldiers who are said belong to both sides. Baku and Yerevan separately accused each other of starting the conflict.

