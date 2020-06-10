Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on June 10

** IRAN DAILY

- Iran-Kyrgyzstan trade should not hang on end of COVID-19: Rouhani

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani called for the promotion of economic relations with Kyrgyzstan, saying the two countries can expand their trade ties in compliance with the health protocols regardless of the prospect for an end to the coronavirus pandemic.

- Venezuela receives Iran’s coronavirus aid

Venezuela said on Monday that a flight carrying humanitarian aid for the coronavirus pandemic had arrived from Iran, in another sign that ties between the Islamic Republic and the South American country – both targets of US sanctions – are strengthening.

- Russia slams US ‘failed policy’ of sanctions against Iran

Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said new US measure to activate a set of sanctions it imposed on Iran’s shipping network six months ago.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- George Floyd buried amid new protests

George Floyd was to be buried in Houston on Tuesday two weeks after his death while being held by police in a Minneapolis street, and more anti-racism rallies inspired by his treatment were set to take place in the United States and in Europe.

- Palestinian PM submits counter-proposal to Trump’s plan

Palestinians have submitted a response to the U.S. Mideast plan which sees parts of the West Bank being annexed by the Zionist regime, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said on Tuesday.

- Bandar Abbas Beach Volleyball Tour cancelled

The FIVB has announced further adaptations to its beach volleyball calendar following discussions with the relevant beach volleyball event organizers.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Memoirs of Koniko Yamamura, mother of martyr Mohammad Babai, ready for publication

Iranian writer Hamid Hesam, the Islamic Revolution Artist of the Year in 2018, plans to publish memoirs of Koniko Yamamura, the mother of martyr Mohammad Babai in Iran.

- Iran’s NOC chief Salehi Amiri hopes Olympics to be held as scheduled

President of National Olympic Committee (NOC) of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Reza Salehi Amiri, said that according to the officials of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games and 2020 Asian Beach Games will likely take place as scheduled in 2021.

- U.S. should give up wrong approach on Iran deal: China

The U.S. should give up its wrong approach toward the Iran nuclear deal, says Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- New measures to ease financial procedures for export firms

The Government-Private Sector Dialogue Council on Tuesday approved seven proposals out of nine to ease rules and procedures for repatriation of exporters’ overseas earnings and help promote the key sector.

- Tehran stocks near flatline

After rising more than 1% at the opening of trade, Tehran stocks closed Tuesday’s session near a flatline as sell-off pressure mounted in the final hours of the session.

- 50% of residents in major cities live in rented homes

Close to 50% of the population in Iranian metropolises are living in rented homes, a deputy roads and urban development minister said.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish