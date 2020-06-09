Iran, Kyrgyzstan presidents agree to expand economic ties

Rouhani emphasized the success Iran had in the fight against the coronavirus, including the production of medical equipment by Iranian knowledge-based companies, and said: "Undoubtedly, all countries must help each other to protect their people against this virus."

Rouhani noted that the Eurasian Economic Union has prepared a good ground for Iran and Kyrgyzstan to expand and deepen economic cooperation.

The president also underlined that despite limitations and pressures applied by the United States, Iran was successful in fighting against COVID-19 and could even help some friendly nations, like Kyrgyzstan, in this regard.

"For economic cooperation, we shouldn't wait for coronavirus disappear; we can increase trading and economic ties while observing health protocols," he emphasized.

Rouhani mentioned the construction of a sports complex in Ush city, Kyrgyzstan with the cooperation of Iranian engineers and said: "We are fully ready to offer technical and engineering services, including in the construction of power plants, energy transfer lines, dams and roads by Iranian companies to Kyrgyzstan."

The Kyrgyz President, for his part, underlined the expansion and deepening of ties between the two countries and stressed that Kyrgyzstan will always remain Iran's friend and brother.

He also praised Iran's health assistance in fighting coronavirus to Kyrgyz people and endorsed Iran's achievements in producing medical equipment during the pandemic.

Jeenbekov underlined: "We need to cooperate to expand trade and economic ties and increase joint investments."

