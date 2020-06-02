Sourian selected to represent Iran in UWW board elections

The United World Wrestling election is set to be held on the sidelines of the World Youth Wrestling Championships in Serbia in September 2020. The event is likely to be delayed by several months due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Iranian Wrestling Federation selected Sourian because of his valuable records in the Olympic and world competitions, as well as the popularity of the national champion among world wrestlers.

Sourian claimed his sixth world title in the world championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan in September 2014. He won the gold medal at the 2005 Budapest, 2006 Guangzhou, 2007 Baku, 2009 Herning and 2010 Moscow. Furthermore, he claimed a gold medal at the 2012 Olympic Games as well as two Asian Championships gold medals in 2007 in Bishkek and 2008 in Jeju City, respectively.

