Iran’s steel output growth above world average

According to Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation (IMIDRO), the production of steel has decreased by 6.1% in March and 1.3% in the first three months of the year, compared to the same periods in 2019.

According to the figures, the regional rival of Iran, Turkey, has had a 4.1% growth in March. And China, the biggest producer in the world, has reduced output by 1.7% but increased production in the first three months of 2020 by 1.2%.

The Statistics of the World Steel Association shows that India, Japan, and South Korea have decreased production, respectively, by 13.9, 9.7, and 7.9 percent.

The figures of January show that Iran’s growth of production of crude steel has been 20-fold of the growth of the world.

Iran’s growth of crude steel production has had a 46.7% growth, while the world has had a 2.1% growth.

The World Steel Association announced that in January 2020, Iran had produced 2.895 million tons compared to 1.971 million tons of crude steel in January 2019, which shows a 46.7% growth.

All the steel producing countries of the world produced 154.436 million tons of steel in January, which shows a 2.1% growth compared to the same period in 2019 (151.228 million tons).

The top steel producers in January were China (84.269 million tons), India (9.228 million tons), Japan (8.224 million tons), the US (7.707 million tons), and Russia (6.5 million tons).

