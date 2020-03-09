Mar 9, 2020, 8:31 AM
Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on March 9

Tehran, March 9, IRNA – The following headlines appeared in the English-language newspapers in the Iranian capital on Monday:

** IRAN DAILY

- Zarif slams US ‘medical terrorism’ against Iran

  Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif criticized the United States “medical terrorism” against the Islamic Republic while the     country is fighting the novel coronavirus outbreak which has claimed the lives of nearly 200 Iranians so far.

- Shamkhani: Countdown to US expulsion from region has begun

  Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani said the countdown to the expulsion of the US     troops from the region has begun.

- IME weekly trade surpasses $1b

  Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME) announced that 735,525 tons of commodities valued at over $1.04 billion were traded in its domestic     trading and export halls in the past week (ended March 5).

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Leader urges India to stop massacre of Muslims

  Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei urged India on Thursday to "confront extremist Hindus” and "stop the     massacre of Muslims” to avoid isolation in the Islamic world.

- Syria vows to continue war against terrorism

  Syria will continue its war against foreign-backed terrorism following a ceasefire agreement in the northwestern Idlib province, a senior     adviser to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad says.

- Iranian gymnasts to compete at FIG World Cup in Baku

 Saeed Reza Keekha and Mehdi Ahmad Kohani will participate at the Federation Internationale de Gymnastique (FIG) World Cup in Baku, the   Azerbaijan Republic.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Majidi warns about higher risk of coronavirus for child laborers

  Majid Majidi, the director of “The Sun”, a drama about child labor in Tehran, has warned officials of the higher risk of contracting     coronavirus disease for child laborers in Iran.

- Iran’s Abbasali undergoes successful ACL injury

  Iranian karate athlete Hamideh Abbasali had successful surgery on her knee on Thursday.

- Terrorist team ringleader killed in southeastern Iran

  The Intelligence Ministry announced on Sunday that a terrorist team affiliated to the outlawed group of Jeish al Adl (the Army of Justice)     came under attack as soon as they crossed Pakistan's border into the southeastern province of Sistan-Balouchestan, resulting in the killing   of the team's leader.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Imports rise, exports dip amid COVID-19 outbreak

 A total of 1.71 million tons of non-oil goods worth $1.91 billion were imported into Iran from Feb. 18, when the first case of the new   coronavirus, also known as Covid-19, was officially reported in Iran, to March 3, according to the spokesman of the Islamic Republic of Iran   Customs Administration Rouhollah Latifi.

- Almost 200 dead from coronavirus in Iran

  Health officials reported 49 new deaths caused by the coronavirus outbreak in Iran, bringing the total fatalities to 194, the second highest     outside of China.

- Gov’t remedial measures to soften COVID-19 impact

  Government officials have put forth a range of measures to lessen the detrimental impact of the new coronavirus outbreak on economic     entities.

