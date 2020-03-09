Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on March 9

** IRAN DAILY

- Zarif slams US ‘medical terrorism’ against Iran

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif criticized the United States “medical terrorism” against the Islamic Republic while the country is fighting the novel coronavirus outbreak which has claimed the lives of nearly 200 Iranians so far.

- Shamkhani: Countdown to US expulsion from region has begun

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani said the countdown to the expulsion of the US troops from the region has begun.

- IME weekly trade surpasses $1b

Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME) announced that 735,525 tons of commodities valued at over $1.04 billion were traded in its domestic trading and export halls in the past week (ended March 5).

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Leader urges India to stop massacre of Muslims

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei urged India on Thursday to "confront extremist Hindus” and "stop the massacre of Muslims” to avoid isolation in the Islamic world.

- Syria vows to continue war against terrorism

Syria will continue its war against foreign-backed terrorism following a ceasefire agreement in the northwestern Idlib province, a senior adviser to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad says.

- Iranian gymnasts to compete at FIG World Cup in Baku

Saeed Reza Keekha and Mehdi Ahmad Kohani will participate at the Federation Internationale de Gymnastique (FIG) World Cup in Baku, the Azerbaijan Republic.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Majidi warns about higher risk of coronavirus for child laborers

Majid Majidi, the director of “The Sun”, a drama about child labor in Tehran, has warned officials of the higher risk of contracting coronavirus disease for child laborers in Iran.

- Iran’s Abbasali undergoes successful ACL injury

Iranian karate athlete Hamideh Abbasali had successful surgery on her knee on Thursday.

- Terrorist team ringleader killed in southeastern Iran

The Intelligence Ministry announced on Sunday that a terrorist team affiliated to the outlawed group of Jeish al Adl (the Army of Justice) came under attack as soon as they crossed Pakistan's border into the southeastern province of Sistan-Balouchestan, resulting in the killing of the team's leader.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Imports rise, exports dip amid COVID-19 outbreak

A total of 1.71 million tons of non-oil goods worth $1.91 billion were imported into Iran from Feb. 18, when the first case of the new coronavirus, also known as Covid-19, was officially reported in Iran, to March 3, according to the spokesman of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration Rouhollah Latifi.

- Almost 200 dead from coronavirus in Iran

Health officials reported 49 new deaths caused by the coronavirus outbreak in Iran, bringing the total fatalities to 194, the second highest outside of China.

- Gov’t remedial measures to soften COVID-19 impact

Government officials have put forth a range of measures to lessen the detrimental impact of the new coronavirus outbreak on economic entities.

