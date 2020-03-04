French humanitarian aid handed over to Iran

The French authorities show their solidarity with the Iranian government and nation, Philippe Thiebaud told IRNA on the sideline of the ceremony, noting that this is a problem that is not confined to the Iranian people, and 70 other countries are involved.

Commenting on the aid of the three European countries to Iran, the French ambassador stated that the consignment includes items requested by the Iranian authorities like screening test equipment and kits as well as other equipment including boots, protective clothing, and gloves for medical personnel.

This is part of French aid, Thiebaud noted, adding that. France, Germany and the United Kingdom are also committed to sending Iran additional aid worth nearly five million euros through the World Health Organization and other UN agencies to help fight the Corona epidemic.

Addressing patients with coronavirus and medical personnel, he said that health personnel are struggling with this epidemic and want to overcome this crisis.

"We pray for the recovery of those being effected by the disease," he said and expressed solidarity with the Iranian Ministry of Health in fight against the virus.

9455**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish