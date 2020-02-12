Islamic Revolution victory anniv celebrated in Portugal

Addressing the ceremony, Iran's Ambassador to Portugal Morteza Damanpak-Jami recalled Islamic Revolution's progressive objectives for achieving independence, freedom and maintaining human dignity and Islamic values, saying that the Islamic Revolution was a source of inspiration for many oppressed nations of the world.

He also hailed numerous scientific, economic and technological achievements of the Islamic Revolution despite sanctions over the past four decades, saying that people played a crucial role in supporting ideals of the Revolution and preserving independence of the country.

Main pivots of Iran's foreign policy include constructive interaction in international relations, peaceful coexistence with neighbors, maintaining dignity of the Iranian people, defending rights of the oppressed people across the world and friendship with all the countries except the fake and illegitimate Zionist regime, he said.

