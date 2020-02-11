Iran-Pakistan e-custom data exchange to help boost bilateral trade: Iran official

Haydeh Bagheripour in an exclusive interview with IRNA in Islamabad after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Pakistan on custom electronic data sharing said the accord would lead to end border violations and illegal trade.

She said that the arrangement would provide information about values, descriptions and quality of the goods that would benefit the traders of the two countries.

The official noted that in order to develop customs cooperation, Iran and Pakistan have first signed MoU and later the technical agreements related to the exchange of information and exchange experience between the two custom departments would be signed.

Bagheripour viewed that there is a need to develop infrastructure on the borders to take full advantage of the MoU.

Commenting about the future custom cooperation between Iran and Pakistan she said that both countries should ensure the safe exchange of customs data and that is why the two sides have decided to first implement the MoU on a test basis to see its flaws.

She said that after the test run phase technical session between the two countries would also be held.

The Iranian Custom official went on to say that the MoU would ensure the availability of advance information about goods to be imported/exported.

She noted that such a mechanism would also help in providing more facilities to traders and would also end illegal activities on the joint border.

Bagheripour reached Islamabad on Monday to meet senior officials of Pakistani customs and the Federal Board of Revenue to expand cooperation between the two countries.

272**1424

